Zacks: Analysts Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Leggett & Platt also posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEG opened at $50.90 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

