Zacks: Analysts Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,004. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

