Zacks: Analysts Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post sales of $7.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.61 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $6.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $31.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $33.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acas LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6,264.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 110,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,782,000 after buying an additional 108,498 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 89,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.91. 5,335,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,804. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average is $83.37. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

