Zacks: Analysts Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $459.96 Million

Brokerages predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will post $459.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $456.20 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $400.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,646. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

