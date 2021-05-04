Zacks: Analysts Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Post $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.06. Targa Resources posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,528 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after purchasing an additional 421,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,575. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

