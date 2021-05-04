Zacks: Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.27) and the highest is ($0.81). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($1.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,269. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $29.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,810,000 after purchasing an additional 171,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,687,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 621,754 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

