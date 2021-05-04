Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALDX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of ALDX opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $593.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 36.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 63,051 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

