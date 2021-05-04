Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $275.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post sales of $275.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.36 million. Alkermes reported sales of $247.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.30. 1,799,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,691. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.78, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73.

In related news, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $695,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,920 shares of company stock worth $1,770,300 over the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Alkermes by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

