Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Choice Hotels International posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%.

CHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,452 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

CHH traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.17. 466,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,683. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $115.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.40.

Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

