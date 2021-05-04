Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.07). Cutera posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.

CUTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Cutera by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 363,994 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $3,375,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 209.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 104,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUTR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $38.80.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

