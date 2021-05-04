Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $8.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.31. 61,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. Five9 has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.74.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

