Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report sales of $145.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.63 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $132.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $610.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.83 million to $637.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $660.83 million, with estimates ranging from $638.93 million to $682.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $159.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.11. 456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $254.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

