Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $7.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.36.

Shares of ROK traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.60. The company had a trading volume of 606,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,666. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $183.67 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.71 and a 200-day moving average of $253.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

