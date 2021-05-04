Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 516.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,831 shares of company stock worth $100,538 over the last ninety days. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 100.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

SNCR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.05. 2,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,950. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $134.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.21.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

