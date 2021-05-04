Zacks: Brokerages Expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSIG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

BSIG stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,509. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $20,274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after buying an additional 792,917 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

