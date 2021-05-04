Zacks: Brokerages Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share.

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.70.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 17.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CACI traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.44. 194,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 52-week low of $190.16 and a 52-week high of $266.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.79.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

