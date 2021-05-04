Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. Masco reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

MAS traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.49. 55,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,661. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Masco by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

