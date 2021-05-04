Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Million

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Brokerages expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to post $7.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.22 million and the lowest is $3.75 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $7.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $44.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.76 million to $51.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $111.91 million, with estimates ranging from $74.37 million to $161.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NEPT stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit