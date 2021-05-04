Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Million

Brokerages expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to post $7.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.22 million and the lowest is $3.75 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $7.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $44.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.76 million to $51.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $111.91 million, with estimates ranging from $74.37 million to $161.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NEPT stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 144,701 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.