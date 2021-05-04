Zacks: Brokerages Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $896.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.75. The company had a trading volume of 553,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,068. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $144.41 and a 1-year high of $265.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $1,871,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

