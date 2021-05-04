Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to post sales of $47.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.55 million and the highest is $48.00 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $36.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $193.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.19 million to $196.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $206.32 million, with estimates ranging from $205.74 million to $206.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 382,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.14.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

