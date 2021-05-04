Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE ACH opened at $13.25 on Friday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

