Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Hold

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BCOV. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

BCOV traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. 641,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.17 million, a P/E ratio of -38.46, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Brightcove by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

