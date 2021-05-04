Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) to Hold

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. 736,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

