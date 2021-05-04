Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Hold

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.34. 33,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $799.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 4,825 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $168,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $29,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,520. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.