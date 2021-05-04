Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) to Hold

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.05. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.93, for a total value of $193,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $503,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,051,000 after acquiring an additional 339,198 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

