Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

YARIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Yara International ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

YARIY opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $27.11.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.937 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

