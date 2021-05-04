Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CASH. B. Riley increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of CASH opened at $49.00 on Monday. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,868.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $225,557. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $87,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

