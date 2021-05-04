Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,595,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,405,000 after buying an additional 573,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,718,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,788,000 after buying an additional 506,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,212,000 after buying an additional 412,022 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

