Zacks Investment Research Upgrades STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to “Hold”

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STAA. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $138.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 731.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $139.97.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,751 shares of company stock valued at $49,425,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

