Zcoin Trading 14.2% Higher This Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,722.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.34 or 0.06037251 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.53 or 0.00555689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $946.15 or 0.01761197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00111010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.85 or 0.00718223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.75 or 0.00602632 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.91 or 0.00446574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

