Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $411.13.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $8.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $470.62. The stock had a trading volume of 505,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,309. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $215.52 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $488.25 and a 200-day moving average of $417.10.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.