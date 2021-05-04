Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.600-8.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.60-$8.00 EPS.

ZBH traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.51. 27,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,112.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.78 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.00.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.