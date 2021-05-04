Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ZION opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

In related news, VP Olga Hoff sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $149,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,935.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Jay Collins sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $148,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,866,762. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

