ZIX Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,911 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 400% compared to the typical daily volume of 582 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZIXI. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

ZIX stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.81 million, a PE ratio of -23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.79 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 10.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ZIX by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 400,397 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 622,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

