Zotefoams plc (ZTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of ZTF opened at GBX 410 ($5.36) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 426.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 415.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £199.35 million and a P/E ratio of 28.22. Zotefoams has a twelve month low of GBX 231.40 ($3.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 530 ($6.92).
Zotefoams Company Profile
