ZUM TOKEN Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,068.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $537,598.03 and $3,068.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.04 or 0.00726540 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004474 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 81,188,021,462 coins and its circulating supply is 15,088,497,299 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

