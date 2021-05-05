-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iCAD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). iCAD posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%.

ICAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

iCAD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. 60,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,798. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $434.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.30. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iCAD by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iCAD by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iCAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

