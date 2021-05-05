-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Moleculin Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

MBRX stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $100.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.11.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

