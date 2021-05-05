$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. Stantec reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.59 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STN opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

