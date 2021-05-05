$0.42 EPS Expected for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Cornerstone OnDemand reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSOD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $2,969,195. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,129,000 after acquiring an additional 612,537 shares in the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $193,350,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,482,000 after purchasing an additional 373,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $28,136,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -83.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

