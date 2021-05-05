-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.51). Macy’s posted earnings per share of ($2.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

M has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

M stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.41. 9,348,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,333,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Macy’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 1,649.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 737,433 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

