$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.53. Standard Motor Products reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 15.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 71,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

