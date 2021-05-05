$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.65. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLKB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

In related news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $361,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,443. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Blackbaud by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,984,000 after purchasing an additional 207,522 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 389,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Blackbaud by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 361,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,998. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.97.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

