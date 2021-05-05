$0.74 EPS Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.75. Avnet posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 428.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on AVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $42.72 on Friday. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $44.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Avnet by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 488.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

