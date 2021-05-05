$0.89 EPS Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.97. First Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 161.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of FBNC stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,013. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,493 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $12,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Bancorp by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 205,574 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,663,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

