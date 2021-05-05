$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $860.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.38. 534,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hasbro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Hasbro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

