$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. ServiceNow posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.24.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $479.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $351.29 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.91.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

