$1.80 Million in Sales Expected for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to post sales of $1.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year sales of $21.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chiasma.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHMA. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CHMA stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. 105,973,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,353. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $230.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chiasma by 3,398.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 624,562 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth about $2,162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Chiasma by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 600,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chiasma (CHMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.