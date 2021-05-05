106,990 Shares in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Acquired by Curi Capital

Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF makes up 1.9% of Curi Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Curi Capital owned approximately 3.42% of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NETL stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.22. 121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,321. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

