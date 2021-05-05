10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

NASDAQ:TXG traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.90. 713,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.96 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,726.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,859,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,666 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,339 in the last ninety days. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.